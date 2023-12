Two Kerry Active Retirement teams have won at the Active Retirement Ireland national (indoor mats) bowling competition.

The Kenmare Dolphins team won the large bowls plate final, with Fossa Swans coming in second place.

Nationally 63 Active Retirement teams competed in the tournament held at the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney.

Active Retirement Ireland is an organisation where older people can get together and stay active for positive aging.

