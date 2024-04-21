Advertisement
News

Two Aontú candidates in Kerry will launch campaigns tomorrow

Apr 21, 2024 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Two Aontú candidates in Kerry will launch campaigns tomorrow
Share this article

Two Aontú candidates in the Kerry County Council elections will launch their campaigns tomorrow.

Castleisland local electoral area candidate Cáit Ní Ríordáin and Listowel candidate Sonny Foran are holding a public meeting at the Listowel Arms Hotel at 8 o'clock tomorrow evening.

Aontú leader, Deputy Peadar Tóibín, and the party's EU candidate for Ireland South, Patrick ‘The Fisherman’ Murphy, will also be in attendance.

Advertisement

Organisers say the meeting will focus on housing, health, transport and anti-social behaviour

All are welcome.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

MMR vaccination clinics continue across Kerry
Advertisement
Dairy farmers in Kerry granted official Producer Organisation status
Kenmare councillor "fearful" Iveragh Peninsula will have "no doctor at all"
Advertisement

Recommended

Dairy farmers in Kerry granted official Producer Organisation status
MMR vaccination clinics continue across Kerry
Kenmare councillor "fearful" Iveragh Peninsula will have "no doctor at all"
Fisherman deserve compensation when temporary bans in place
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus