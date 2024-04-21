Two Aontú candidates in Kerry will launch campaigns tomorrow

Two Aontú candidates in the Kerry County Council elections will launch their campaigns tomorrow.

Castleisland local electoral area candidate Cáit Ní Ríordáin and Listowel candidate Sonny Foran are holding a public meeting at the Listowel Arms Hotel at 8 o'clock tomorrow evening.

Aontú leader, Deputy Peadar Tóibín, and the party's EU candidate for Ireland South, Patrick ‘The Fisherman’ Murphy, will also be in attendance.

Advertisement

Organisers say the meeting will focus on housing, health, transport and anti-social behaviour

All are welcome.