Kerry Aontú rep says it’s unacceptable that parts of North Kerry can’t access high-speed broadband

Mar 22, 2024 08:17 By radiokerrynews
An Aontú representative says it’s unacceptable that people in parts of North Kerry can’t access high-speed broadband.

Sonny Foran, who is contesting the local elections in the Listowel LEA, claims the only service available to many in Listowel town is ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line), which provides a maximum speed of 25 Mbps (Megabits per second).

He says that many areas in the Listowel Local Electoral Area are not included in the next phase by National Broadband Ireland.

Mr Foran says it’s vital that NBI includes these locations in the next fibre rollout.

 

