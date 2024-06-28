Trinity professor calls for Media Literacy to be taught in primary schools in Kerry and nationwide

Media literacy needs to be taught in schools in Kerry and nationwide, beginning at primary level.

That' s according to Dr Ricardo Castellini da Silva - who's a media literacy educator, consultant and lecturer in Trinity College.

He says with the rise of disinformation, it should be as much part of the curriculum as writing, reading and maths.

Dr Castellini da Silva says there are elements and modules of media literacy in school’s curriculum, however, he believes it needs to be rolled out as an individual subject.