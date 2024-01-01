Advertisement
Tributes paid to Thomas Walsh who died in North Kerry road crash

Jan 1, 2024 14:12 By radiokerrynews
Tributes paid to Thomas Walsh who died in North Kerry road crash
Tributes are being paid to Thomas Walsh who lost his life in a car crash in North Kerry.

Mr Walsh from Toureen, Kilflynn, who was in his 40s, died after the vehicle he was driving overturned near Abbeydorney on Friday at around 9.15pm.

A passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her 30s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry for injuries which are understood to be not life-threatening.

Anyone with information including those who have dashcam footage are being asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The funeral mass for Thomas Walsh, who’s a father of four children, will take place in Kilflynn on Wednesday.

Condolences posted online pay tribute to a man described as a gentle soul, decent, and hard-working who will be missed by all who knew him.

Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley says there's great shock and sadness.

