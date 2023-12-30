Gardaí appeal for information following fatal collision near Abbeydorney

Gardaí are asking for witnesses to come forward.

This crash happened at Aulaneduff near Abbeydorney at around 9.15pm last night.

A man in his 40s died after the vehicle he was driving overturned on the road.

A woman in her 30s, a passenger who was injured in the incident, is being treated at University Hospital Kerry for injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The road is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are asking for any road users who were in the area yesterday evening between 9pm and 9.30pm and may have dash-cam footage, to come forward and make it available.