Killarney Races day one review

The feature race at Killarney today has been won by Brideswell Lad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JJ Slevin's mount was first in The Tote Killarney National Handicap Chase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winners:

1.00 no 2 St Faz 2/1

1.35 no 6 Al Gasparo 5/4f

2.10 no 5 Minx Tiara 10/3

2.45 no 4 Senecia 33/1

3.20 no 4 Solitary Man 6/4fav

3.55 no 8 Saylavee 2/7fav

4.30 no 2 Brideswell Lad 20/1

5.05 no 6 Kalium 4/1

