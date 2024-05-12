Advertisement
Sport

Killarney Races day one review

May 12, 2024 17:00 By radiokerrysport
Killarney Races day one review
Close encounters, as jockeys battle for position coming close to the final hurdle, at The Killarney Races May Festival, on Sunday afternoon, in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/Issued 12/05/2024
The feature race at Killarney today has been won by Brideswell Lad.

Edward O'Grady, left, champion Irish National Hunt racehorse trainer, Kay Russell, Racehorse owner, Liz Ryan and Aidan Ryan, waiting for their horse to race at the Killarney May Racing Festival on Sunday afternoon, at Killarney Race Course. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/ISSUED 12/05/2024

Winner Alright...a delighted Richard Ferris with his Daughters Molly and Hannah Ferris, his Mother Mary Ferris, and Cousin, Suzanne O'Sullivan, At The Killarney Races May Festival, on Sunday afternoon, in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/Issued 12/05/2024

Winner Alright... delighted Molly and Hannah Ferris, whos Dads horse won at The Killarney Races May Festival, on Sunday afternoon, in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/Issued 12/05/2024
Studying the form...Laura Horgan and Aoife Horgan, at The Killarney Races May Festival, on Sunday afternoon, in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/Issued 12/05/2024

JJ Slevin's mount was first in The Tote Killarney National Handicap Chase.

Hoping for a flutter...Mike and Mary Fuller, at The Killarney Races May Festival, on Sunday afternoon, in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/Issued 12/05/2024

Under starters orders...Clerk of the course, Paul Maloney, at The Killarney Races May Festival, on Sunday afternoon, in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/Issued 12/05/2024
First Flutter...Lauren Kiely, left, Aoife Scanlon and Fiadh Driver, at The Killarney Races May Festival, on Sunday afternoon, in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/Issued 12/05/2024

Chairman of Killarney Racecourse Billy O'Sullivan, meeting some of the Rose of Tralee Kerry Rose Entrants 2024, Emma Browne, Lorraine Lawlor, Debra Carty, at The Killarney Races May Festival, on Sunday afternoon, in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/Issued 12/05/2024

Winners:
1.00 no 2 St Faz 2/1
1.35 no 6 Al Gasparo 5/4f
2.10 no 5 Minx Tiara 10/3
2.45 no 4 Senecia 33/1
3.20 no 4 Solitary Man 6/4fav
3.55 no 8 Saylavee 2/7fav
4.30 no 2 Brideswell Lad 20/1
5.05 no 6 Kalium 4/1

Chairman of Killarney Racecourse Billy O'Sullivan, and race director, Terence Mulcahy meeting a selection of the Rose of Tralee Kerry Rose Entrants 2024, at The Killarney Races May Festival, on Sunday afternoon, in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/Issued 12/05/2024

Michael Kenny looking dapper at The Killarney Races May Festival, on Sunday afternoon, in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/Issued 12/05/2024

Seamus Maher, left, Timmy Moloney and Tom Egan, at The Killarney Races May Festival, on Sunday afternoon, in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/Issued 12/05/2024

Pat Kelly, left and Frank Ryan, at The Killarney Races May Festival, on Sunday afternoon, in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/Issued 12/05/2024

Winner alright...Jockey Philip Enright, in a clear lead coming up to the post, winner of the Torc Travel Maiden Hurdle, owned by Aidan J Ryan, at The Killarney Races May Festival, on Sunday afternoon, in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/Issued 12/05/2024

Winner alright...Jockey Keith Donoghue, in a clearing the last hurdle as he comes up to the post, at The Killarney Races May Festival, on Sunday afternoon, in Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC/Issued 12/05/2024
