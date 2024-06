Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae says a deal has been reached to extend Beaufort Burial Ground.

The independent candidate, who’s running in the Kenmare Electoral Area, says contracts have been issued for signing, and this should be concluded very shortly.

He says he's worked continuously on this.

Cllr Healy-Rae has thanked the land owner and Kerry County Council, and says it’s good news for people in Beaufort parish.