Council working to finalise land acquisition to extend mid-Kerry burial ground

Kerry County Council is working to finalise the process of acquiring land to extend a mid-Kerry burial ground.

Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae sought an update on the Beaufort burial ground expansion at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

He says it’s at crisis point with limited spaces left and he says there are fears locally that people will be buried in a different parish due to a lack of spaces in the current graveyard.

The council says efforts to finalise the conveyance of the required land is ongoing.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae is calling for Kerry County Council to get it finalised before Christmas.