A man accused of the attempted murder of a woman in her 40s in Ardfert told gardaí he didn’t want to kill her.

49-year-old Hryhorii Sryotenko was served with the book of evidence against him, alleging offences that occurred in January.

The four charges all relate to the one alleged incident at the Banna Beach Holiday Homes outside Ardfert on Saturday, January 13th.

Mr Sryotenko was charged with causing serious harm to a woman in her 40s during the incident in January.

He’s also charged with producing a large carving knife in the course of a fight, in a manner likely to intimidate or capable of inflicting serious injury to another person.

This morning, at Tralee District Court, Detective garda Anthony Wharton told the court that he further charged Mr Sryotenko with two new charges.

These are attempted murder, and false imprisonment, both also relating to the one alleged incident at the Banna Beach Holiday Homes on January 13th this year.

Garda Wharton told the court that when the new charges were put to him this morning, Mr Sryotenko said, “I didn’t want to kill her”.

Proceedings at Tralee District Court were translated to Mr Sryotenko, who was present in court, by a Russian language interpreter.

Inspector garda Chris Manton told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment at the Central Criminal Court.

Judge David Waters sent him forward to the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court, and granted a request for legal aid.

Legal aid was also extended, at the request of his solicitor Brendan Ahern, for a Russian language interpreter for the book of evidence against Mr Sryotenko.