Advertisement
News

HIQA finds West Kerry disability centre non-compliant in three areas of Health Act 2007

May 12, 2024 17:50 By radiokerrynews
HIQA finds West Kerry disability centre non-compliant in three areas of Health Act 2007
Share this article

A West Kerry centre for people with disabilities was found to be compliant across a number areas of the Health Act 2007.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Camphill Community Dingle on October 26th last.

HIQA inspected the centre in 10 areas and found it to be compliant across 6 – including residents’ rights; protection; training and staff development; notification of incidents; complaints procedure; general welfare and development.

Advertisement

The report found Camphill Community Dingle to be non-compliant in three areas – Staffing; Governance and management; and Individual assessment & personal plan.

Meanwhile, The health watchdog noted fire precautions at the centre to be substantially compliant.

The report can be viewed here.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Status yellow rain warning issued for Kerry from tonight
Advertisement
Tralee Gardaí to host bike safety and theft prevention information event
Kerry MEP says GAA stadiums should be used for major sporting events in all codes
Advertisement

Recommended

Status yellow rain warning issued for Kerry from tonight
Killarney Races day one review
Tralee Gardaí to host bike safety and theft prevention information event
KDL review
Sport

KDL review

May 12, 2024 17:11
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus