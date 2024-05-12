HIQA finds West Kerry disability centre non-compliant in three areas of Health Act 2007

A West Kerry centre for people with disabilities was found to be compliant across a number areas of the Health Act 2007.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Camphill Community Dingle on October 26th last.

HIQA inspected the centre in 10 areas and found it to be compliant across 6 – including residents’ rights; protection; training and staff development; notification of incidents; complaints procedure; general welfare and development.

Advertisement

The report found Camphill Community Dingle to be non-compliant in three areas – Staffing; Governance and management; and Individual assessment & personal plan.

Meanwhile, The health watchdog noted fire precautions at the centre to be substantially compliant.

The report can be viewed here.