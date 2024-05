A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Kerry for tonight and tomorrow.

The weather warning comes into effect overnight, from 1am, and runs until 3 o clock on Monday afternoon.

The rain warning covers Kerry, Cork and Waterford.

Met Éireann says spells of heavy rain could lead to localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travelling conditions.

Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather says the weather is expected to improve towards the end of the week.