Gardaí in Tralee will host a bike safety and theft prevention information event tomorrow.

As part of National Bike Week, Tralee Community Policing members will provide information to the public.

They’ll have a stand in the Manor West Shopping Centre tomorrow (Monday, May 13th) 12pm to 2pm.

Members of the public are invited to attend to learn about bike safety and ways to prevent thefts of bicycles.