Tributes paid to the late Frank Hayes

Aug 29, 2024 09:27 By radiokerrynews
Tributes paid to the late Frank Hayes
Pixabay
Tributes are being paid to former Kerry Group executive, Frank Hayes.

Mr Hayes, who was Kerry Group Global Head of Corporate Affairs, has died after a short illness.

He worked with Kerry Group for over 30 years, having previously worked with the Department of Agriculture and at the Irish Embassy in London.

Since retirement he had been appointed to the Board of Coillte, but also served on the Board of Siamsa Tire and the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork..

Mr Hayes oversaw Kerry Groups sponsorship of Kerry GAA over many years as well as its support for numerous charities and voluntary organisations.

In a statement issued last night, Kerry Group CEO Edmund Scanlon said that Frank Hayes had played an integral part in developing and communicating the Kerry story, and that he was a dear friend and great colleague who will always be part of the DNA of Kerry Group.

