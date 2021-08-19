Advertisement
Tributes paid to Canadian medical student who died on N69

Aug 19, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Tributes paid to Canadian medical student who died on N69
Tributes have been paid to the Canadian medical student who died on the N69 earlier this week.

Nelia Scheeres died after the car she was driving collided with a truck on the Tralee-Listowel Road at Pope's Cross around lunchtime on Monday. She was a third-year medicine student in the University of Limerick and was on placement at a Kerry medical centre.

Professor of UL Kerstin Mey paid tribute to Nelia, saying her thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family, friends and fellow classmates.

