Advertisement
News

Main Tralee to Listowel road re-opens following fatal crash

Aug 17, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Main Tralee to Listowel road re-opens following fatal crash Main Tralee to Listowel road re-opens following fatal crash
Share this article

The N69 road between Tralee and Listowel has re-opened following yesterday's fatal crash.

A young woman died after after a car she was driving was in a collision with a truck on the N69 at Pope's Cross, at around lunchtime.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Advertisement

The road was closed for several hours with diversions in place but re-opened around 1am this morning.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly any road users who were travelling on the road at the time with camera footage.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus