Main Tralee to Listowel road re-opens following fatal crash

The N69 road between Tralee and Listowel has re-opened following yesterday's fatal crash.

A young woman died after after a car she was driving was in a collision with a truck on the N69 at Pope's Cross, at around lunchtime.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The road was closed for several hours with diversions in place but re-opened around 1am this morning.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly any road users who were travelling on the road at the time with camera footage.