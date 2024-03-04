Tributes paid in Tralee following passing of Herta Fossett of Fossett's Circus family

Tributes have been paid to the head of the Fossett's Circus family, Herta Fossett, who died at the weekend, age 92.

Mrs Fossett, who was originally from the Czech Republic, visited Tralee every year since the late 1950s for the Rose of Tralee festival.

She often appeared on the line-up for Fossett's Circus, with a high-wire act and as an elephant trainer.

She made many friends in the town over the years, including former director of the festival, Conor Ellard.

Mr Ellard says Herta always enjoyed having the Rose contestants attend the circus each year: