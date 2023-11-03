Events taking place in Kerry this weekend

A number of events are taking place across the county this weekend.

Ireland’s oldest arts festival, Oireachtas na Samhna, continues in Killarney over the weekend.

The festival got underway on Wednesday, and continues until Sunday, with tens of thousands of visitors expected in the town over the course of the five days.

It was established in 1897, and celebrates traditional music, art and storytelling.

In Tralee, the National Circus Festival of Ireland continues all weekend.

It’s running until Sunday with show premieres, workshops for kids, and professional masterclasses.

There will also be a parade in the town this evening, leaving St John’s Church on Ashe Street, down into Denny Street, where there will also be a fireworks display.

Tomorrow, the Simply Blue Brandon Bay Wave Classic takes place in Castlegregory.

The sailing event is the second of the Irish Windsurfing Association’s windsurf wave tour.