Tralee woman in Airline Economics 40 Under 40

A Tralee woman has been included in the prestigious Airline Economics 40 Under 40 Class of 2023.

Airline Economics is the leading finance and leasing global publication for aviation, and the 40 Under 40 list has been compiled from nominations and endorsements.

Claire McDermott, a solicitor from Tralee, is a highly respected practitioner within aviation, and is the Aviation and Asset Finance Partner at Dublin based firm Flynn O'Driscoll.

Advertisement

She was one of only four individuals awarded a highly commended designation, to recognise the calibre and quantity of supporting nominations.