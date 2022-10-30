Advertisement
Tralee motorists are advised to plan journeys today

Oct 30, 2022 12:10 By radiokerrynews
Tralee motorists are advised to plan journeys today
Motorists in Tralee are being advised to plan their journeys today as the town and surrounding areas are hosting several major events.

Kerry Motor Club’s annual Winter Rally is taking place on roads all over North Kerry.

Roads near the villages of Abbeydorney, Ardfert and Killflynn will be closed all day to facilitate the rally and diversions will be in place.

The GAA County Football final is also today at 2.15 pm so traffic on the roads from Killarney and Killorglin will be much busier than usual.

