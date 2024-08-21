Tralee man remanded on bail in relation to criminal damage and weapon charges

A Tralee man has been remanded on bail in relation to criminal damage and weapons charges.

37-year-old Colin Buckley of Apartment 2, Marian Park Apartments, Tralee appeared before Judge Marie Keane at Tralee District Court in relation to the charges.

It’s alleged that on August 14th at Ogham Rian, Ballinorig Tralee, that Colin Buckley, damaged windows of a property, contrary to Section 2(1) of the Criminal Damage Act, 1991.

Advertisement

He is also charged with the possession of a knife, which had a blade or which was sharply pointed, contrary to section 9(1) & (7) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990 as amended by section 39 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2009.

Judge Marie Keane remanded Mr Buckley on bail, to appear before Tralee District Court on August 22nd, for DPP directions.