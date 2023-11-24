Advertisement
Tralee firm to create five jobs due to growth of new digital conveyancing service

Nov 24, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Tralee firm to create five jobs due to growth of new digital conveyancing service
Tommy Walsh, Julianne Spring-Heavey, Rachel McKenna, Mike Stack, Jens Bachem, Brian Stephenson, Brendan Herlihy, Vanetia Prendeville of Orbitus, Tralee.
Tralee advisory firm, Orbitus, is set to create five new jobs, due to the growth of its revolutionary digital conveyancing service.

The provider of legal, tax, and financial services has developed Beam, which aims to simplify and speed up property transactions.

The strong demand for Beam has prompted Orbitus to recruit five new team members next year, in roles such as conveyancing solicitors, customer service managers, and legal assistants.

Beam recently secured funding from the Mortgage Innovation Challenge at Killorglin’s RDI Hub.

Orbitus believes Beam’s cutting-edge digital-first conveyancing service is set to revolutionise the home buying and remortgaging process in Ireland, by seamlessly integrating expert conveyancing solicitors with the latest technology.

Homebuyers using Beam can get access to a streamlined digital platform, where they can effortlessly connect with their solicitors, submit documents, sign contracts, and monitor the progress of their transactions.

This not only reduces the burden of paperwork, but also ensures constant updates and proactive support for all parties involved in the transaction, including the homebuyer and mortgage broker.

The goal is to alleviate the stress associated with moving, allowing individuals to fully embrace this milestone life event.

Anyone interested in the new roles at Orbitus can find more details at Orbitus Careers Page.

