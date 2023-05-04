€1 million Mortgage Innovation Challenge launched at Killorglin’s RDI Hub

A €1 million fund has been launched at the RDI Hub, Killorglin to develop innovation in mortgage services.

The Mortgage Innovation Challenge is being run by Delta Partners, and is being funded by Bank of Ireland.

Venture capital firm, Delta Partners, in conjunction with the RDI Hub, are today launching the Mortgage Innovation Challenge.

It’ll provide €1 million in grants and is designed to stimulate innovation in the provision of mortgages in Ireland.

It’s funded by Bank of Ireland, as set out in the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) approvals, regarding the acquisition of KBC portfolios.

Bank of Ireland has appointed Delta Partners to run the challenge.

It’s now seeking applications from early-stage start-up companies, and will make grants to successful applicants of up to €200,000.

Applications are sought in areas that address all aspects of the mortgage journey, including process simplification, brokerage, approvals, conveyancing, and switching, and should take advantage of new technology (including mobile, cloud, AI, open finance, API interfaces, and other novel approaches).

The deadline for applications for tranche one is June 23rd, with an in-person pitch event for selected applicants in September at the RDI Hub, Killorglin; this will be followed by a second tranche of the challenge later in the year.

To apply, applicants must visit MortgageInnovation.ie.