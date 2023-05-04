Advertisement
News

€1 million Mortgage Innovation Challenge launched at Killorglin’s RDI Hub

May 4, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrynews
€1 million Mortgage Innovation Challenge launched at Killorglin’s RDI Hub €1 million Mortgage Innovation Challenge launched at Killorglin’s RDI Hub
Share this article

A €1 million fund has been launched at the RDI Hub, Killorglin to develop innovation in mortgage services.

The Mortgage Innovation Challenge is being run by Delta Partners, and is being funded by Bank of Ireland.

Venture capital firm, Delta Partners, in conjunction with the RDI Hub, are today launching the Mortgage Innovation Challenge.

Advertisement

It’ll provide €1 million in grants and is designed to stimulate innovation in the provision of mortgages in Ireland.

It’s funded by Bank of Ireland, as set out in the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) approvals, regarding the acquisition of KBC portfolios.

Bank of Ireland has appointed Delta Partners to run the challenge.

Advertisement

It’s now seeking applications from early-stage start-up companies, and will make grants to successful applicants of up to €200,000.

Applications are sought in areas that address all aspects of the mortgage journey, including process simplification, brokerage, approvals, conveyancing, and switching, and should take advantage of new technology (including mobile, cloud, AI, open finance, API interfaces, and other novel approaches).

The deadline for applications for tranche one is June 23rd, with an in-person pitch event for selected applicants in September at the RDI Hub, Killorglin; this will be followed by a second tranche of the challenge later in the year.

Advertisement

To apply, applicants must visit MortgageInnovation.ie.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus