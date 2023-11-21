Advertisement
Tralee Chamber CEO says Adare bypass will lead to great connectivity for Kerry

Nov 21, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
The Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance says the approval to accelerate the Adare bypass is great news for the Kingdom.

Colette O’Connor was speaking after the Cabinet gave the go ahead today for a bypass of one of the country's worst traffic bottlenecks, which will be completed in time for the Ryder Cup in Adare Manor in 2027.

The Adare bypass is part of a larger project, which includes a new road from the Port of Foynes to the motorway network in Limerick, however just the bypass has been accelerated today.

Tralee Chamber Alliance Chief Executive, Colette O’Connor says the completed bypass will result in greater connectivity for Kerry.

 

