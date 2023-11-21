Cabinet approve acceleration of Adare bypass in time for Ryder Cup in 2027

The Cabinet has approved the acceleration of the Adare bypass road in time for the Ryder Cup in 2027.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the town is a bottleneck and that bypasses need to be prioritised so towns can recover.

The bypass is one part of the Limerick to Foynes Project, which is 33km in length, and includes a new road from the Port of Foynes to the motorway network in Limerick.

The news has been welcomed by Kerry TD and Minister for Education, Norma Foley.

Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, and Limerick TD, Niall Collins says the Adare Bypass will make a massive difference to people travelling to and from Kerry, and will also open up funding for this project.