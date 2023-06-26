Advertisement
Tralee businesses asked to clean-up outside their premises to improve town’s appearance

Jun 26, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Tralee businesses asked to clean-up outside their premises to improve town's appearance
Business owners are being asked to take pride in their town and clean up the street outside their premises to improve the town’s appearance.

Chairperson of Tralee Tidy Towns Brendan O’Brien made the call following the latest Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) results.

Tralee lost its clean status and is now classed as moderately littered, having slipped to number 29 out of a list of 40.

The IBAL survey stated the presence of a couple of seriously littered sites has prevented Tralee having a higher ranking.

Brendan O’Brien says some businesses make a great contribution by cleaning up the street outside, but says more should follow suit:

