Tralee loses IBAL clean status due to serious litter blackspots

Tralee town has lost its clean status and is now classed as moderately littered.

That’s according to the latest nationwide survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL).

Meanwhile, Killarney maintained its clean status and moved further up the table.

Tralee is now ranked at number 29 out of 40 on the list and is classed as moderately littered.

An Taisce, who carry out the surveys for IBAL, stated the presence of a couple of seriously littered sites has prevented Tralee having a higher ranking.

These sites were at Tralee train station and Market Street.

The survey noted that Tralee has top ranking sites at Main Street and The Mall, which it noted has an excellent streetscape, along with Tralee Town Park which the survey says is a wonderful park environment with many different elements within.

Meanwhile, Killarney is classed as clean to European norms and sits at number 20 on the list.

The report noted Killarney had a solid performance with over half of the sites surveyed getting the top litter grade.

An Taisce says Plunkett Street and Main Street were both very much deserving of the top litter grade.

The survey notes the Maurice O’Donoghue Memorial Park and riverwalk is a lovely environment which has been attractively presented and maintained, adding it was very good with regards to litter.

The bin area of Glebe Park scored poorly, however the judges were aware that works area planned for this site and they say they’re hopeful these proposed works will show an improved result in IBAL survey later in the year.