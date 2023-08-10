Tralee-based Ukrainian leads successful campaign to extend student grants

A Tralee-based Ukrainian woman has led a successful campaign to have student grants extended.

Olya Marytseva been living in Tralee with her daughter for over a year after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

She is employed as a community worker and led a campaign for Ukrainian students starting college in Ireland to have access to grants.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has confirmed that Ukrainian students starting college next week will have access to fee and grant supports.

Ms Marrytseva and her students have written a letter to Minister Harris to thank him.