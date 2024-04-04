Advertisement
Tralee author nominated in international literary prize

Apr 4, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Tralee author nominated in international literary prize
A Tralee author has been shortlisted for an International literary award.

Noel O’Regan, author of Though the Bodies Fall, has been nominated for a James Tait Black literary prize.

The prize was founded in 1919 and is awarded in three categories; Fiction, Biography, and Drama.

Mr. O’Regan’s book is one of four novels to be shortlisted for the £10,000 fiction prize.

The book which was released last autumn, will be reviewed by students and scholars of the University of Edinburgh.

Prize winners are expected to be announced in May.

