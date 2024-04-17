Killarney may be affected by traffic delays for the next three months due to works on footpaths and cycle lanes.

Kerry County Council has announced it will begin the construction work on Rock Road on Monday.

The works on new footpaths and cycle lanes at Rock Road form part of improvement works between the Cleeny Roundabout, and the bus and car park on Rock Road.

The council says during these works, traffic management systems will be in place.

A one-way system will be in place on Rock Road for the duration of the works, which is expected to be around three months.

There’ll be no entry to Rock Road from the Cleeny roundabout on weekdays between 8am and 6:30pm, starting next Wednesday.

Traffic for the town centre will be diverted via the bypass to Lewis Road, and traffic for Rock Road will be diverted via Hans Liebherr Road to St Margaret’s Road and New Road.

The council says all residents and businesses on Rock Road will be contacted in advance of construction works.

It says every effort will be made to keep the disruption to the absolute minimum, but there may be some delays.

The council says it’s continuing to enhance the public infrastructure in Killarney, and thanked members of the public in advance for their patience and cooperation during the works.