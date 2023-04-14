Three Kerry students win top prizes in Texaco Children’s Art Competition

Three Kerry students have won top prizes in this year’s Texaco Art Competition.

Clodagh McCluskey from Presentation Secondary School in Tralee, Jolin Weng from Mercy Secondary School, Mounthawk, Tralee, and Roibeard Ó Lubhaing from Scoil Baile An Fhirtearaigh in Tralee were all winners.

The three students won Special Merit Awards at the 69th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Final Adjudicator, Professor Gary Granville, said their artworks were imaginative and displayed high levels of skill and creativity.

Clodagh McCluskey and Roibeard Ó Lubhaing have also won prizes in the competition in previous years.