Three Kerry nominations in IMAGE PwC Businesswoman of the Year Awards

Mar 15, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Three Kerry nominations in IMAGE PwC Businesswoman of the Year Awards
There are three Kerry nominations in the IMAGE PwC Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2023.

Dr Helena McMahon, co-founder of Tralee-based company, Seabody is short-listed in the Start-up of the Year category.

Listowel native, Olivia Buckley, owner of Olivia Buckley International in Limerick is in the running for the Creative Businesswoman of the Year award.

Carol Brick, Managing Director of CWM Wealth Management and HerMoney.ie, who’s based in Cork but originally from Kilmoyley, is nominated in the CEO of the Year category.

The winners will be announced at the IMAGE PwC Businesswoman of the Year Awards in Dublin on April 14th.

 

