Third-party contracted came into contact with 10,000-volt underground cable causing Tralee power outage

An outage, which left thousands of customers in Tralee without power, occurred when a third-party contractor came into contact with a 10,000-volt underground cable.

A spokesperson for ESB Networks says over 2,200 customers in Tralee town centre and surrounding areas were left without power as a result last Wednesday.

The spokesperson says thankfully there were no injuries, but they add this incident serves as a reminder to all construction contractors to engage with EBS Networks before undertaking any excavation works.

It took a number of hours for power to be restored to all customers and ESB Networks apologises to all customers impacted by the outage.

Construction contractors are asked to contact ESB Networks on 1800 928 960 before any works take place.