Advertisement
News

Texas man secures bail on alleged driving offences in Killarney

Jul 1, 2024 08:19 By radiokerrynews
Texas man secures bail on alleged driving offences in Killarney
Share this article

A young man from the United States has secured bail on three alleged driving offences in Killarney.

29-year-old James Alton, with an address in Houston, Texas, appeared in Tralee District Court charged with three offences.

Mr Alton faces one charge of dangerous driving, and one charge of attempting to drive under the influence of an intoxicant.

Advertisement

These two charges were at High Street in Killarney, on Friday June 21st.

He is also alleged to have refused to give a specimen of blood or urine to a designated medical professional at Killarney garda station on the same date.

At Tralee District Court, his solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said he had agreed bail conditions with the state.

Advertisement

This included the lodgement of €1,500 in cash, and that he surrenders his passport to gardaí.

Mr Alton’s parents were also present in court.

Judge David Waters remanded him on bail to Killarney District Court on July 2nd, when it’s expected directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions will be available.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man who died following alleged fatal assault in Castleisland to be laid to rest today
Advertisement
Learner driver caught driving under influence of drugs in vehicle with no insurance, tax or NTC in North Kerry
Maharees Conservation Association marks World Sand Dune Day
Advertisement

Recommended

Monday local GAA fixtures & results
England's chances of winning Euro 2024 alive - but only just
Wimbledon kicks off today
Man who died following alleged fatal assault in Castleisland to be laid to rest today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus