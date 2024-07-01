Texas man secures bail on alleged driving offences in Killarney

A young man from the United States has secured bail on three alleged driving offences in Killarney.

29-year-old James Alton, with an address in Houston, Texas, appeared in Tralee District Court charged with three offences.

Mr Alton faces one charge of dangerous driving, and one charge of attempting to drive under the influence of an intoxicant.

Advertisement

These two charges were at High Street in Killarney, on Friday June 21st.

He is also alleged to have refused to give a specimen of blood or urine to a designated medical professional at Killarney garda station on the same date.

At Tralee District Court, his solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said he had agreed bail conditions with the state.

Advertisement

This included the lodgement of €1,500 in cash, and that he surrenders his passport to gardaí.

Mr Alton’s parents were also present in court.

Judge David Waters remanded him on bail to Killarney District Court on July 2nd, when it’s expected directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions will be available.