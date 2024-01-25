TD says lack of government planning around jobs and housing led to rise in emigration

A Kerry TD says lack of government planning around jobs and housing has led to the rise in emigration.

Pa Daly was reacting to figures which showed that 21,000 Australian working holiday visas were issued to Irish Citizens in the 12 months to June 2023.

The Sinn Féin TD says emigration has been a way of life for generations in Kerry, which remains the case, despite Ireland being amongst the richest countries in the world.

He believes government housing policy and lack of investment in infrastructure in the county has resulted in little opportunities.

Deputy Daly says government change is needed to stop brain drain and allow development and progress to start in Kerry.