A Sinn Féin TD says a report into Kerry’s re-offending rates shows the importance of restorative justice.

Pa Daly was reacting to CSO figures which found in 2019, Kerry had the highest rate of re-offending in Ireland among people who were issued with probation.

Deputy Daly, says the 39% re-offending rate among those issued with probation, recorded in Kerry in 2019 is cause for concern.

Pa Daly, who is the Sinn Féin spokesperson for Justice, moved the Criminal Justice (Promotion of Restorative Justice) (Amendment) Bill 2023 last year, adding it would address current issues.

He says restorative justice enables a victim and alleged offender to communicate - with their consent and facilitated by a third party - to address and repair harm done; adding where used, victim satisfaction is over 80%.

The Tralee TD claims avoiding prison has been shown to reduce re-offending and aid rehabilitation back into society.

Deputy Daly says offenders and victims in Kerry deserve better and has called on the government to urgently examine the use of restorative justice.