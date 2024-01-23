Advertisement
News

TD says CSO figures on Kerry re-offending rates show importance of restorative justice

Jan 23, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
TD says CSO figures on Kerry re-offending rates show importance of restorative justice
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Sinn Féin TD says a report into Kerry’s re-offending rates shows the importance of restorative justice.

Pa Daly was reacting to CSO figures which found in 2019, Kerry had the highest rate of re-offending in Ireland among people who were issued with probation.

Deputy Daly, says the 39% re-offending rate among those issued with probation, recorded in Kerry in 2019 is cause for concern.

Advertisement

Pa Daly, who is the Sinn Féin spokesperson for Justice, moved the Criminal Justice (Promotion of Restorative Justice) (Amendment) Bill 2023 last year, adding it would address current issues.

He says restorative justice enables a victim and alleged offender to communicate - with their consent and facilitated by a third party - to address and repair harm done; adding where used, victim satisfaction is over 80%.

The Tralee TD claims avoiding prison has been shown to reduce re-offending and aid rehabilitation back into society.

Advertisement

Deputy Daly says offenders and victims in Kerry deserve better and has called on the government to urgently examine the use of  restorative justice.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry homes without electricity may face further delays
Advertisement
TD calls for Kerry Agribusiness to rescind compulsory redundancy on milk collectors
Kerry people urged to check in on others as bad weather continues
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry ready for Deposit Return Scheme
Kerry people urged to check in on others as bad weather continues
Ireland win
Sport

Ireland win

Jan 23, 2024 13:00
TD calls for Kerry Agribusiness to rescind compulsory redundancy on milk collectors
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus