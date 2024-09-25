Advertisement
TD says it’s shocking there are over 60 vacant posts in HSE facilities in Kerry

Sep 25, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
TD says it's shocking there are over 60 vacant posts in HSE facilities in Kerry
A TD says it’s shocking and concerning that there are over 60 vacant posts for nurses and carers in HSE facilities in Kerry.

Figures provided to Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae show 50 of these vacant posts are in University Hospital Kerry.

There are a further five vacanies in Tralee Community Hospital, while there are three vacancies in Dingle Community Hospital.

There are six vacancies in Killarney Community Hospitals and two in Cahersiveen Community Hospital.

The figures also show there are a number of beds lying idle in Kenmare Community Hospital.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says the HSE is too management heavy and feels this is impacting on recruitment capabilities:

