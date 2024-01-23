Advertisement
News

Jan 23, 2024 13:26 By radiokerrynews
TD calls for Kerry Agribusiness to rescind compulsory redundancy on milk collectors
SIPTU drivers employed by Kerry Agribusiness staged a picket at the headquarters of the Kerry Group in Tralee, Co Kerry . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD is calling on Kerry Agribusiness to reverse its decision to impose compulsory redundancy on its remaining milk collectors.

Five Kerry Agribusiness drivers have been taking to the picket line outside Kerry Group headquarters in Tralee since last Wednesday, after their employments were terminated on 31 December.

This followed a consultation period between the company and trade union SIPTU, which included two meetings, during which no agreement was reached.

Kerry says it made the decision to transition all remaining milk collection operations to its existing independent hauliers.

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, who told Radio Kerry he has a very small number of shares in Kerry Group, says it doesn’t make any sense to let these drivers go so close to retirement, with some employed by the company for over 40 years.

Kerry Group has been contacted for comment.

