News

Kerry Agri drivers to continue strike action until compulsory redundancy reversed

Jan 17, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Drivers employed by Kerry Agribusiness will continue industrial action until the company reverses its decision to force them into redundancy.

The strike action began this morning at Kerry headquarters in Tralee, after the six milk collectors were placed into compulsory redundancy.

Some of the drivers have been employed for over 40 years by Kerry, which last year celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The drivers took to the picket line this morning, due to Kerry Agribusiness’ decision to impose compulsory redundancies on drivers.

Kerry says it made the decision to transition all remaining milk collection operations to its existing independent hauliers.

The company engaged with SIPTU on a 30-day consultation period, including two meetings in November, but no agreement was reached and the drivers’ employment ended on 31st December.

Donie Foley, shop steward with the agri drivers, says they want to get back into discussions to keep their jobs.

Industrial organiser with SIPTU, Sharon Ryan, says action will continue until there’s a resolution.

