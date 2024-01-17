SIPTU driver members at Kerry Agribusiness to strike today

SIPTU drivers employed by Kerry Agribusiness will begin a campaign of strike action this morning.

It’s due to the compulsory redundancies of six milk collection drivers, whose jobs ended on December 31st.

Kerry Group says following a review of operations, it decided to move all milk collection to its existing independent hauliers.

Advertisement

It notes it began a redundancy process with the six remaining drivers but their jobs ended on December 31st without mutual agreement.

Pickets will be placed at Kerry Group headquarters on Prince’s Street, Tralee, from 9 o’clock this morning.

Advertisement

SIPTU says the strike is due to Kerry Agribusiness’s decision to impose compulsory redundancies on drivers.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Denis Gormalley, says members have reluctantly voted in favour of strike action, after pursuing every other avenue to avoid the compulsory redundancies.

The union says workers sought engagement with Kerry but claim the company refused to enter discussions, so they’ll continue on a campaign of strike action.

Advertisement

SIPTU Industrial Organiser, Sharon Ryan, says some of the drivers have worked for the company for between 29 and 45 years.

She says the redundancies are extremely regrettable, and is urging Kerry to reverse its decision.

In response, Kerry Group says Kerry Agribusiness made the decision to transition all remaining milk collection operations to its existing independent hauliers.

Advertisement

This followed a comprehensive review of milk collection procedures last year.

It says Kerry Agribusiness entered a transparent redundancy consultation period and began detailed discussions with the six remaining drivers last November.

It notes the employment of these drivers terminated on December 31st, without mutual agreement between the parties involved.