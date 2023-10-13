Advertisement
Taoiseach says continued investment needed into Kerry’s access roads for tourism and overseas investment opportunities

Oct 13, 2023 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Lorraine Teevan
The Taoiseach says there must be continued investment in Kerry’s access roads due to the county’s tourism importance and ability to attract investment from overseas.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was responding to a query from Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin in the Dáil recently.

Deputy Griffin was seeking an update on the N22 Farranfore to Killarney bypass.

He says his project is long awaited and long overdue, and was critical of delays to this project:

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stated he thinks additional funding is required for the N22 Farranfore to Killarney bypass.

He says continued investment is needed into access roads to and from Kerry:

 

