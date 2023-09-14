Advertisement
Astellas Pharma to make €330 million investment in Kerry

Sep 14, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Astellas Pharma has announced that it is to invest more than €330 million in a new state of the art facility in Tralee.

The Tokyo based company already has a facility in Killorglin.

President and CEO, Naoki Okamura, has announced Astellas intention to submit a planning application to build a new state of the art facility at a cost of €330 million on a greenfield site at the Kerry Technology Park in Tralee.

The facility will be based on the IDA's greenfield site in Kerry Technology Park and is expected to create over 600 construction jobs during the course of the build.

When fully operational the facility will create over 100 highly specialised science, engineering and technology roles with the potential for continued growth.

Subject to planning permission the company hopes that construction would commence in 2024, with the site expected to be operational by 2028.

Hideki Shima, Chief Manufacturing Officer at Astellas said the facility will aim to strengthen its in house production capacity and capabilities to ensure a stable supply of high quality Astellas medicines to patients around the world.

IDA CEO Michael Lohan described the investment as significant, and said that the facility will be built with sustainability at its core and will showcase Ireland and our regional attractiveness as a location for investment. The facility will be built to use renewable technology and have measures to cut water use and produce zero waste.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin and Independent TDs Michael Healy-Rae and Danny Healy-Rae are welcoming the announcement.

Deputy Daly says this is a huge boost for Tralee Town and for the wider Kerry area, while Deputy Griffin says it's a huge endorsement for Kerry,
Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says it's a massive vote of confidence in Kerry and Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says he wishes Astellas wish them well with their plans and congratuklates them on all the extra employment this will mean for Kerry and beyond.

Minister Foley says it’s a vote of confidence in the county:

