Taoiseach officially opens Listowel bypass

Aug 19, 2024 13:25 By radiokerrynews
Taoiseach officially opens Listowel bypass
The Listowel bypass was officially opened by the Taoiseach this morning.

The 62 million euro (€62 million) project diverts 7,000 vehicles a day away from Listowel town centre.

It is made up of roughly 6 kilometres of single carriageway road between the N69 Tralee-Tarbert Road and the existing N69 in Ballygologue as well as cycle and pedestrian facilities.

Campaigning for the bypass began in 2005, with contractors Wills Brothers breaking ground in February 2022.

Speaking in Listowel this morning, Taoiseach Simon Harris said drivers must play their part in keeping our roads safe:

Minister for Education Norma Foley has welcomed the official opening of the bypass.

