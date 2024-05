The Taoiseach is in Kerry today, ahead of next month’s local elections.

Simon Harris has been meeting with Fine Gael local election candidates in Kerry.

The Taoiseach was in Tralee this morning, where he did a walkabout on The Mall.

He then went to the Killorglin Library, and is due in Killarney shortly.

Fine Gael is running ten candidates across the six local electoral areas in Kerry.