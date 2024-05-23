Just 22 percent of Kerry's declared local election candidates are female

A record number of Independent candidates, running on a variety of different platforms, have registered to run in Kerry in next month's local elections.

However, the number of female candidates who've declared, is relatively low at just 17, or just over 22 percent of the full field.

The elections to fill the 33 seats on Kerry County Council, take place in just over two week's time, on Friday, June 7th.

Candidates intending to run had until last Saturday to register, and a total of 77 had declared by the 12 noon deadline.

The biggest grouping within the declared field was Independents, with 22 registering themselves as 'non party'.

Of the politcal parties, Sinn Féin is running the biggest number of candidates, with a total of 13 across the council's six electoral areas.

Fianna Fail is running 11, Fine Gael ten; six are running for the Greens and four candidates will contest the elections for Labour.

Aontú and the Irish People Party are each running three candidates in Kerry, the Social Democrats are running two, with Kerry Independent Alliance, the National Party and the Animal Welfare Party each running one candidate.

Within the electoral areas, Killarney and Tralee voters will have the biggest choice, with a field of 17 candidates, to fill seven seats in each electoral area.

Six seats are up for grabs in the Listowel and Kenmare electoral areas, with a choice of 12 candidates running in Listowel and 16 in Kenmare.

In Castleisland, eight candidates are looking to fill four seats, while there's a choice of seven people to fill three seats in the Corca Dhuibne electoral area, which is also the only electoral area where no female candidate has declared.