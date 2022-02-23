Taoiseach called on restore Circuit Court trial sittings in Kerry

The Taoiseach is being called on to restore Circuit Court trial sittings in Kerry.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw some Kerry court cases being heard in Limerick and Cork.

The Courts Service said it wasn't possible for juries to be accommodated at sittings of Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

Advertisement

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says Circuit Court trials, which are supposed to start in Tralee soon and have done for generations, will once again commence in Limerick.

He says this means all jury members, legal teams, Gardaí and witnesses will be taken out of the county for a period of five weeks.

Deputy Daly says this is not only inconvenient for these people, and says it flies in the face of the Government's Town Centres First policy because all of that business is gone from Tralee town.

Advertisement

He's calling on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to restore these trials to Kerry.

The Taoiseach says it's a courts service issue, however, he says he'll ask Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to engage with the courts service on the matter.