Storm Kathleen expected to cause power outages, fallen trees and dangerous travelling conditions in Kerry

People throughout Kerry are being warned to prepare for fallen trees, power outages and very difficult travelling conditions when Storm Kathleen makes landfall.

A status orange wind warning has been issued for Kerry on Saturday.

As a result, Kerry County Council has asked people to postpone any events that were planned for the County Clean-Up, which was due to take place on Saturday.

Advertisement

Storm Kathleen is the 11th storm of the 2023/2024 storm season.

An orange wind warning will be in place for Kerry from 7am to 5pm Saturday, and a nationwide status yellow warning for wind will then be in place until 8pm.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann Rebecca Cantwell explains what we can expect in Kerry during Storm Kathleen:

Advertisement

Met Éireann is warning people to stay away from coastal areas and says warnings may be upgraded over the coming days.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council, who are organising the County Clean-Up which was scheduled for Saturday, say no local clean-ups should take place this weekend due to Strom Kathleen.

The council is warning that hazardous conditions may also have impacts throughout Sunday.

They’ve extended the period during which participating groups can collect litter until Sunday, April 14th.