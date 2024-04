Storm Kathleen is heading to Ireland and is expected to make landfall on Saturday.

There will be a status orange wind warning for Kerry, Cork, Galway and Mayo from 7am on Saturday until 5pm.

Met Éireann is warning people of the potential of fallen trees, power outages, coastal flooding, wave overtopping and difficult traveling conditions.

Advertisement

There will also be a national yellow warning running from the same time until 8pm that evening.