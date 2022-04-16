Advertisement
Status Yellow rain warning for Kerry and Cork

Apr 16, 2022 15:04 By radiokerrynews
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Kerry and Cork.

Met Eireann's expecting heavy rain in spells from 4pm this afternoon until the same time tomorrow.

It's also warned the showers could lead to localised flooding.

