Status orange wind warning issued for Kerry

Jan 20, 2024 10:10 By radiokerrynews
Status orange wind warning issued for Kerry
A status orange wind warning has been issued for Kerry.

Storm Isha is due to make landfall in Ireland tomorrow.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Ireland from 11am tomorrow, which will be upgraded to orange in all counties except Kildare, Laois, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath from 5pm

Met Éireann is warning of very strong southwest to west winds with severe and damaging gusts.

It may lead to very difficult travelling conditions until 5am on Monday, with fallen trees, damage to power lines, and the possibility of wave overtopping.

